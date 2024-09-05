FORECAST: Heat Advisory, Afternoon Storms Likely

Here is your forecast for Thursday September 5th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry and warm this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Later this afternoon our highs will climb into the low to mid 90s and with the high humidity our heat index values will climb between 105-110°. Therefore, a Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Southwest Florida from noon until 6PM this evening.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

We will see showers and storms return this afternoon on an easterly flow across the state. The earliest showers will start to develop around 2-3PM with the strongest and most widespread storms arriving between 4-7PM. Once again after sunset the showers and storms will die down and we will see our lows fall back into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We are expecting a little lower rain chance Friday and Saturday as drier air works its way into Southwest Florida. Right now rain chances on Friday are around 50% and down to 40% on Saturday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.