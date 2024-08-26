FORECAST: Heat Advisory, Afternoon Storms Continue

Here is your forecast for Monday August 26th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning just a touch above our average of 75°. The good news for the morning commute and school drop off is that we are dry and don't expect rain until this afternoon. Our high temperatures today will climb into the low to mid 90s and with the high humidity our heat index values will once again be in the triple digits. There is a Heat Advisory in place for Collier county from 10AM until 6PM this evening.

Our rain chance today is around 70%. We expect those showers and storms to develop starting around 2-3PM and peak between 4-6PM before moving off the coast between 7-8PM. Gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected with these showers and storms.

Our stormy pattern will continue for the next few days as the easterly flow continues. That will keep the morning showers over on the east coast of the state but we will see the afternoon showers and storms each day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

