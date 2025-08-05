FORECAST: Heat Advisories once again in place in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, August 5th, 2025.

We are waking up warm and dry this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s which is near our average of 75° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will climb in the mid 90s and once you factor in the humidity some areas inland will see heat index values as high as 110°. A Heat Advisory is in place for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties from 11AM until 7PM this evening.

We will see a 60% chance of showers and storms to help cool us off. Those showers and storms will start to build around 2PM-3PM and be at their strongest around 5PM before tapering off after sunset. The rain chance goes up to 80% tomorrow as the showers and storms will be more widespread and closer to the coastline. Highs will once again be in the mid 90s before the storms arrive in the afternoon.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Dexter which continues to move safely east north of Bermuda. This storm will continue to move away from the United States and will not be an issue for Southwest Florida. We are monitoring two other areas in the Atlantic.

1. A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is currently producing minimal shower activity. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend as the system moves generally west-northwestward across the central tropical or subtropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is medium at 50 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop in a day or two several hundred miles off the coast of the southeastern United States. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle or latter portion of this week as the low moves slowly westward to northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is medium at 40 percent.

