Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Heat advisories in place inland this afternoon

Heat index values could reach 110° for some areas today
Heat will continue to be an issue for Southwest Florida as we start the workweek.
Heat Advisories in place inland today
Posted

Here is your forecast for Monday, August 4th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm with a few showers along the coast. Temperatures are in the low 80s along the coast with upper 70s inland which is well above our average of 75°. This afternoon we will climb in the mid 90s and once you factor in the humidity some areas inland will see heat index values as high as 110°. A Heat Advisory is in place for Glades, Hendry and inland Collier county from 11AM until 7PM this evening.

We will see a 60% chance of showers and storms to help cool us off. Those showers and storms will be mainly east of I-75 and towards Lake Okeechobee. The will start to build around 3PM and be at their strongest around 5PM before tapering off after sunset.

We have a very similar forecast in play again tomorrow. Later in the week our rain chances increase to around 70%. This increase in rain will start to keep our temperatures a little closer to our average of 92°.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Dexter which formed a few hundred miles northwest of Bermuda. This storm will continue to move away from the United States and will not be an issue for Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.