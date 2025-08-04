FORECAST: Heat advisories in place inland this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Monday, August 4th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm with a few showers along the coast. Temperatures are in the low 80s along the coast with upper 70s inland which is well above our average of 75°. This afternoon we will climb in the mid 90s and once you factor in the humidity some areas inland will see heat index values as high as 110°. A Heat Advisory is in place for Glades, Hendry and inland Collier county from 11AM until 7PM this evening.

We will see a 60% chance of showers and storms to help cool us off. Those showers and storms will be mainly east of I-75 and towards Lake Okeechobee. The will start to build around 3PM and be at their strongest around 5PM before tapering off after sunset.

We have a very similar forecast in play again tomorrow. Later in the week our rain chances increase to around 70%. This increase in rain will start to keep our temperatures a little closer to our average of 92°.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Dexter which formed a few hundred miles northwest of Bermuda. This storm will continue to move away from the United States and will not be an issue for Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

