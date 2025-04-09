FORECAST: Gorgeous day on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, April 9th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s and that is roughly 10-15° cooler than yesterday morning. As the cold front continues to pull east over the Bahamas, we will see our skies clear and that will leave us with a gorgeous day. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s.

It will be breezy at times with the winds gusting along the coast 20-30mph. That will lead to a risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft caution is in place on the water.

Tonight we will be mostly clear with lows falling back into the upper 50s north and inland and low to mid 60s along the coast.

Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the mid 80s. The next cold front arrives by the weekend. This one will not bring us a chance of much needed rainfall, but it will keep our highs both Saturday and Sunday around the 80° mark with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

