FORECAST: Gorgeous day ahead!

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, February 26th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up completely dry this morning for the first time this week. So no issue are expected weather wise for your morning commute. We are starting off in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning and with all sunshine this afternoon we will see our highs climb near 80° which is right around our average of 79° for this time of the year. The wind will be out of the east gusting 10-15mph this afternoon.

Overnight, clear and nice with temperatures falling in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be just like today with highs back near 80° with mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will move through on Friday bringing a reinforcing shot of dry air. We are not expecting rain or a big drop in temperatures. The biggest impact of the front will be a drop in overnight lows which will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday nights.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.