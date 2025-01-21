FORECAST: Gloomy and wet days ahead

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, January 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida. Grab the thicker jacket today. We are waking up in the upper 40s to low 50s this morning with cold rain falling across the area. It is windy as well with the winds sustained in the mid teens with gusts over 20mph. Today our highs will only reach the low to mid 60s with the wind continuing out of the north. The wind will pick up even more overnight with gusts up to 30mph with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s with some low 50s across the area.

Wednesday will be gloomy and wet as the rain continues especially in the morning. Highs tomorrow and Thursday will only be in the upper 50s. Isolated showers will linger into Thursday with the highest chance being in the morning hours.

The sunshine returns Friday but we stay cold. Highs will only reach 60° and overnight Friday into Saturday we are forecasting 39°. This will be the coldest morning of the 7-Day forecast.

We starting warming up Saturday reaching the upper 60s to near 70° and by Sunday our highs will be in the upper 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

