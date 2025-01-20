FORECAST: Gloomy and chilly holiday

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up much cooler this morning thanks to a cold front that moved through late yesterday. We are starting the day in the mid 50s which is 15° cooler than where we were yesterday morning. This afternoon we stay cloudy and cool with temperatures only reaching the low 60s. It will feel even cooler with the wind gusting out of the north-northeast 15-20mph.

Overnight, our skies will stay cloudy and our temperatures will drop in the upper 40s to low 50s with the wind staying out of the north-northeast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be gloomy and wet as the rain returns. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s and Wednesday some areas might not even reach 60°. Isolated showers will linger on Thursday with highs staying around 60°.

The sunshine returns Friday but we stay cold. Highs will only reach 60° and overnight Friday into Saturday we are forecasting 39°. This will be the coldest morning of the 7-Day forecast.

We starting warming up Saturday reaching the upper 60s to near 70° and by Sunday our highs will be in the upper 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

