FORECAST: Gloom day ahead, isolated showers around

Here is your forecast for Thursday, January 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the mid to upper 50s with a few showers around the area. Today is going to be mostly cloudy with temperatures only climbing into the upper 60s this afternoon. The wind will gust in the mid teens out of the northeast. We will see a 10-20% chance of an isolated light shower as well.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows back in the low to mid 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be warm with partly cloudy skies. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80°. Sunday a cold front arrives and that will bring us a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Right now that rain chance is between 60-70%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

