FORECAST: Full sunshine and low humidity in the wake of cold front

Here is your forecast for Saturday, April 12th, 2025.

This morning a cold front is moving through SWFL, but this front will bring great weather with it for the weekend.

Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, about 5° cooler than average. Winds will gust out of the northwest between 20-25 mph.

Those winds in combination with low humidity and going drought will leave to Red Flag Conditions. Please Careful with anything that can create a spark.

Sunday morning will also be cooler in the 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected on Sunday and winds won't be as strong, out of the northeast around 10 mph. High temperatures Sunday afternoon are expected in the lower 80s.

We warm up pretty quickly next week with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as we stay sunny and dry.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.