FORECAST: Foggy start to the day as we are waking up warm and humid

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, October 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and foggy this morning with visibility less than a mile in many locations especially in Glades and Hendry counties. The limited visibility will cause the morning commute to be slower than normal. The fog will mix out after sunrise and this afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing back in the upper 80s with some locations reaching 90°.

We do have a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm later this afternoon between 3PM-7PM. What little wet weather we see today will die down after sunset and overnight we will be warm and will once again see fog develop by morning.

Wednesday a weak cold front will move across the state and that will bring the humidity down, take away the morning fog, but will not change our temperatures all that much. Looking ahead at the weekend, it looks like we could see a chance of rain on Sunday and that could continue into Monday as well.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

