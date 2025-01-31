FORECAST: Foggy start, another warm day on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 31st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to some patchy fog, especially in inland in Glades and Hendry counties. That fog will mix out shortly after sunrise.

This afternoon we will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 80s thanks to a south-southeasterly flow across the area. We are forecasting 82° for today which is well above our average of 76°.

Overnight, thanks to the southerly wind, widespread fog will be likely Saturday morning along with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s as our warm weather continues. A weak cold front will approach tomorrow afternoon and the will increase our clouds in the afternoon, but it will not impact our temperatures or our rain chances.

We get even warmer next week with highs expected in the mid 80s by Monday afternoon.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

