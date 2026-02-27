FORECAST: Fog early, then sunny and warm to end the week

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 27th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up much warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. This is a 15° increase from yesterday morning. We do have a Dense Fog Advisory for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties until 9AM this morning. That fog will mix out and we will see mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the mid 80s with upper 80s possible inland.

The wind will be out of the southwest today gusting up to 20mph. There is the possibility of a few showers this afternoon inland towards Lake Okeechobee as the strong flow out of the southwest pushes those showers quickly off to the east.

Some much needed rain is possible on Saturday with our next front. However, the rain chance has come down to 40% as the rain is going to be really scattered in the morning and afternoon hours. Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be the drier of the two days over the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a high in the low 80s. Looking ahead to early next week, we stay warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s and starting Wednesday running through Friday we introduce a chance of afternoon storms as our highs will climb in the upper 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

