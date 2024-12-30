FORECAST: Fog early, then sunny and warm

Here is your forecast for Monday December 30th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with fog this morning which will limit visibility to less than 1/2 mile in some locations. Once the fog mixes out later this morning we will see a mix of sun and clouds pushing our temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon which is above our average of 76°.

Overnight, fog will be an issue once again with lows back in the mid to upper 60s.

New Year's Eve will be very similar to today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Cooler air arrives later on this week with overnights falling into the low 50s starting Thursday morning with upper 40s Friday morning through the weekend. Our coldest afternoon will be Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

