FORECAST: Fog around early, another sunny and warm day ahead

Here is your forecast for Thursday, February 6th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with fog inland towards Lake Okeechobee and along the Peace River. Visibility in these locations could be as low as 1/2 of a mile this morning. That fog will mix out and this afternoon it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs temperatures once again climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 84° today which is way above our average of 77° for this time of the year.

Tonight we will stay warm with lows back in the mid 60s with fog developing overnight into the morning hours.

We stay very warm tomorrow with highs staying in the mid 80s and that will continue all the way through the upcoming weekend.

There is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

