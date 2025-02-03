FORECAST: Fog and Few Showers Tonight, Above Normal Temperatures Continue This Week

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 3rd, 2025.

Good evening, Southwest Florida! It was a very Spring-like day in SWFL on Monday with highs in the 80s, humidity, and few inland showers on the sea breeze.

Showers will wrap up as the sun goes down. As for the rest of the night, fog is once again expected to develop with visibility as low as 1/2 mile.

That fog will mix out late Tuesday morning and we will see mostly sunny skies with highs back in the mid 80s. That is way above our average of 76° for this time of the year.

The rest of the week, we will continue with our warm afternoons as our weather pattern doesn't change much. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s all week long with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

No significant chance of rain in the 7-Day Forecast.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

