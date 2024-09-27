FORECAST: Flooding continues, Scattered showers expected today

Here is your forecast for Friday September 27th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Flooding was a huge issue overnight as the storm surge peaked in Southwest Florida. The water in Fort Myers is coming down but will hover around 3.5 feet through the afternoon after peaking over 5 feet overnight. The reason for the slow drop is high tide at 12:43PM.

The flooding in Naples is looking much better this morning. After peaking just over 4 feet the water has dropped back below flood stage and will get back to normal levels today.

Scattered showers and storms will continue today as the moisture tail attached to Helene remains draped over Southwest Florida today and over the weekend. That will keep it breezy with on and off rain bands through Sunday. Today the wind will gust 20-25mph but as the storm moves farther north the wind will relax more this evening and overnight.

The flood watch and tropical storm warnings have been allowed to expire for all of Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

