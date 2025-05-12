FORECAST: Flood Watch for some areas in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Monday, May 12th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! A weak cold front that has been stalled in the Gulf will start to push east and head through the state today bringing much needed rainfall to Southwest Florida. Showers and storms will keep our temperatures in check this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Collier, Glades and Hendry counties are under a Flood Watch until tomorrow morning as periods of steady moderate to heavy rainfall are expected today through late tonight. We will see 3-6 inches of total rainfall with locally higher amounts.

The rain will move out overnight and tomorrow we will return to our dry weather pattern. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s through Wednesday. We heat up Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s and by the weekend we will see highs of 93° both Saturday and Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

