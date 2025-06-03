FORECAST: Flood Watch for Collier County

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with some clouds around and temperatures in the low 70s. There are few showers near the southern part of Collier County this morning. We all will see more rainfall today and that has prompted a Flood Watch for Collier County until 8AM Wednesday morning. The clouds and rain will keep our temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon which is well below our average of 91° for this time of the year.

The weather pattern stays active again tomorrow with rain chances between 90-100% and highs once again only climbing into the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend, by Friday we should start to get back to some sunshine early with a 40-50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 90s starting Friday and lasting through the entire weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

