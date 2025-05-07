FORECAST: Fewer storms forecast midweek

Here is the forecast for Wednesday, May 7th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low 70s and mostly clear skies. By this afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 90s, but feel like the mid to upper 90s, thanks in part to the humidity.

The stationary front stalled over central FL is moving northward slightly today, just enough to limit activity on radar in the afternoon.

Rain chances Wednesday and Thursday afternoons are expected around 30%, starting near I-75 around lunch then progressing inland for the afternoon.

Friday holds a better chance for afternoon scattered storms.

HEADS UP FOR MOTHER'S DAY PLANS! Rain chances increase to 60% Saturday and Sunday, with even higher rain chances on Monday and Tuesday as cold front moves across the state.

This is great news for our ongoing drought, as SWFL remains 4-6" below average for the year.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.