FORECAST: Few stray showers possible this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 20th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to a muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

This morning a dying cold front will move through will not much fanfare. The front is expected to stall over Southwest Florida on Monday afternoon. The front along with the sea breeze we could see a few stray showers. That front will stick around on Tuesday as well.

A bit of a stronger front will arrive on Wednesday. This will push drier over the region once again.

Outside a few stray showers on Monday and Tuesday, this week should be relatively dry. Highs will hang out in the upper 80s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

