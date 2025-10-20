Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Few stray showers possible this afternoon

After higher humidity moved in on Sunday, feels like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few stray showers.
DMA iCast Forecast Highs Today w Forecast Box.png
WFTX
DMA iCast Forecast Highs Today w Forecast Box.png
Posted

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 20th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to a muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

This morning a dying cold front will move through will not much fanfare. The front is expected to stall over Southwest Florida on Monday afternoon. The front along with the sea breeze we could see a few stray showers. That front will stick around on Tuesday as well.

A bit of a stronger front will arrive on Wednesday. This will push drier over the region once again.

Outside a few stray showers on Monday and Tuesday, this week should be relatively dry. Highs will hang out in the upper 80s.

We are also watching the tropics, click here for the latest.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.