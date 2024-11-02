FORECAST: Few Showers expected this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Saturday, November 2nd, 2024:

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is shaping up beautifully for outdoor plans, despite a higher chance for a quick moving rain shower Saturday afternoon.

We'll start off today with mostly sunny skies. In the afternoon, you'll notice easterly gusts to 20-25 mph. Those winds will help to drive in Atlantic moisture in the form of cumulus clouds and quick-moving, spotty showers. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than 0.10". Lightning is not a threat.

Some drier air will build in on Sunday, leading to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures both days will run in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts over the weekend are expected out of the east and northeast up to 25 mph, becoming windier next week.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, we'll be watching an area of low pressure enter the Gulf. It is expected to be close enough that we'll see higher rain chances Tuesday PM, Wednesday and Thursday. For the latest on the TROPICS, CLICK HERE

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

