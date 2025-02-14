FORECAST: Few Showers Around This Valentine's Day

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 14th, 2025.

Happy Valentine's Day! This morning we are starting off with bit of patchy fog, but not as widespread as the last several days.

Ahead of that system, we'll start off with areas of fog before 9am and temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs will stay very warm in the mid to upper 80s. In the afternoon, showers and storms will fire up first in our inland communities.

VALENTINE'S PLANS? With a wind out of the northeast, showers and storms will move toward the coast for the evening. If you're heading out Friday evening, take an umbrella just in case.

Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s. If you are going to Edison Festival of Lights, it will be in the 70s during the parade with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, a stronger cold front arrives, bringing with it isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Behind this front we'll feel a little cool down on Monday before low 80s return Tuesday into Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.