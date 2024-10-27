FORECAST: Few more clouds around on Sunday, but remaining dry

Here is your forecast for Sunday, October 27th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly sunny skies. As we get into this afternoon, skies will become a bit more partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 80s.

High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast starting Monday. This means windier weather here across SWFL with gusts between 20-30 mph Monday through Thursday.

HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK: Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty winds. Otherwise, it's looking great for trick-or-treating and other festivities.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

