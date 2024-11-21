FORECAST: Fall weather moving into SWFL

Here is your forecast for Thursday, November 21st, 2024.

The cold front that moved through on Wednesday is now south of our area. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Lots of sunshine and low humidity is expected today through the weekend. High temperatures today will be in the low 70s with gusts out of the north up to 20 mph.

There's a high threat for rip currents through Thursday evening at 7pm. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 7am Friday morning.

If you're really craving sweater weather, wait until this weekend. Our coolest mornings will be Saturday and Sunday when temperatures drop into the 40s across SWFL, the coolest temperatures since February 22!

High temperatures over the weekend will stay below average in the low to mid-70s. By Monday, we begin nearing the normal high to 80°.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

