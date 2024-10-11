FORECAST: "Fall Like" weather in the forecast behind Milton

Here is your forecast for Friday October 11th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida. First, I hope all of you are well and getting some rest now that Milton has moved through and our weather has improved. I know our impacts are vastly different around the area. Some lost everything in storm surge and tornadoes, while others were spared and some never even lost power. Today we all will see very nice weather and that will go a long way for us to get out and start to pick up the pieces and for the lineman to continue to restore power.

We are starting off in the low 70s with a few upper 60s this morning which is fairly close to our average of 71° for this time of the year. The dry air that wrapped in around Milton has dropped the humidity and will allow it to feel more "fall like" today even though our afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting out of the northeast 20-25mph. We stay clear overnight with lows back in the upper 60s to low 70s to start your weekend.

Looking ahead, moisture starts to build back in over the weekend and that will lead to higher rain chances on Sunday. We do have a cold front in the 7-Day forecast. That front will arrive Wednesday and Thursday and that will bring another shot of fall like air. Highs Wednesday in some areas could struggle to reach 80°. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we will fall into the mid 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

