FORECAST: Fall has arrived in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Thursday October 17th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Fall has officially arrived! We are waking up in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning well below our average of 70° for this time of the year. It will be breezy today with the winds out of the northeast near 15mph with gusts 20-25mph. That will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80° this afternoon which is 7 degrees below our average high of 87°.

We will see some high level clouds moving across the area today, but no chance of rain. As a matter of fact we stay dry in the days ahead with just a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or two Sunday into Monday.

Our temperatures will start to warm on Friday with highs in the low 80s and by Saturday our highs will be in the mid 80s as the humidity starts to creep back in as well.

The breezy conditions will continue through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory is in place on the water through Sunday evening.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.