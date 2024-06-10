FORECAST: Extremely wet week ahead

Here’s your forecast for Monday, June 10th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a very, very warm start with temperatures in the low 80s along the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. We also have scattered showers around the area moving in on a south-southwest breeze that will be with us throughout the day. Our highs this afternoon will climb up in the low 90s as we see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of a scattered shower or storm anytime today.

Get ready for heavy rain to move into the area starting tomorrow as tropical moisture surges in from the south. You combine this moisture with an old boundary that is draped across the state and we have the recipe for heavy rain for the rest of the week. We need the rain as a large area of Southwest Florida is under severe drought, however we are looking at the possibility of up to 8-12" of rain in some areas by Wednesday night and this will cause localized flooding concerns in some areas.

The showers and storms will continue each and every day this week, with rain chances around 90% through the weekend. The rain and cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon and overnights in the upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Despite tropical moisture surging in from the south bringing us heavy rain this week, we are not expecting any tropical development for the next 7 days. Now is the time to prepare for the upcoming season. For tips to get you and your family ready, check out our 2024 Storm Ready Hurricane Page.

