FORECAST: Even cooler temperatures on the way for start of the week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 1st, 2024

It definitely felt like December this morning, as we woke up with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Today will see much more sunshine than Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s, but this slight warm up with short-lived as another push of even cooler air moves in. Sunday night will see lows in the upper 40s.

Early next week will be cold for our standards. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the upper 60s in many locations. The lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the low to mid 40s with Tuesday morning being the coldest. Right now, the forecast low for Tuesday morning is 44° in Fort Myers. It is possible that we will see upper 30s inland and north.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

