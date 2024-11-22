FORECAST: Even colder weather on the way

Here is your weather update for Friday November 22nd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Grab the jacket before you head out today because you are going to need it!

We are waking up in the low to mid 50s with upper 40s around in Glades, Hendry and DeSoto counties. This afternoon we will see lots of sunshine with our highs reaching the low 70s. It will be sunny and breezy with winds gusting 20-25mph out of the northwest.

Overnight, it gets even colder. Skies will be clear with low dropping into the mid to upper 40s for a widespread area of Southwest Florida. I am forecasting 49° for Fort Myers Saturday morning and 48° on Sunday morning. Each day will be sunny and cool with highs Saturday only reaching 71° but warming up a bit on Sunday to 75°. Our average high for this time of the year is 80°

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

