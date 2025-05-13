FORECAST: Dry weather returns after record breaking rainfall

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, May 13th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry this morning as the weak cold front that brought us the rain yesterday pulls off the east coast of the state. Our temperatures this morning are starting in the mid 60s to low 70s and this afternoon under mostly sunny skies we will climb into the upper 80s. We are forecasting 87° which is slightly below our average high of 89° for this time of the year. The winds will gusts out of the west 10-15mph.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows back in them mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week and weekend, we stay hot and dry with highs in the low 90s Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, we get even hotter with highs around 93° both Saturday and Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.