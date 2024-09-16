FORECAST: Dry Start To The Workweek

Here is your forecast for Monday September 16th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s with low 80s along the coast. The morning and evening commute should be just fine weather wise as our rain chances is only 20% today. We will see cloudy skies at times with highs in the low 90s and a wind out of the northwest near 10mph. This will push the isolated showers and storms quickly towards the east coast.

Overnight, clouds will continue to hang around with lows back in the upper 70s with low 80s along the coast.

Our rain chances will double heading into tomorrow with a 40-50% chance of a scattered afternoon thunderstorm. We will start tomorrow with a little cloud cover once again but the sunshine will break out in the afternoon.

Afternoon storm chances will stay between 50-60% all the way through the upcoming weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

