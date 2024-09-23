FORECAST: Dry start to the week, all eyes on the tropics

Here is your forecast for Monday September 23rd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We have a lot to talk about with our weather this week, but let's start with today. We are waking up dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Later this afternoon we will see our highs climb in the low 90s with an easterly wind near 10mph. We are forecasting 93° which is above our average of 90° for this time of year. Usually an easterly flow is a rainy pattern for us, but our rain chance today is only 30%.

Our rain chance stays fairly low again tomorrow with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms before our rain chances go way up Thursday through Friday thanks to the tropics.

We are watching the western Caribbean closely as the National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure to our south a 90% chance of developing over the next 7 days. This system will likely become a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane as it pulls north in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it is simply too early to know an exact landfall location or exact impacts for Southwest Florida. We will have to wait for a low level center to develop and then the computer models will have a much better handle on the situation.

Based on the current setup and forecast as the system pulls north our weather will start to deteriorate late Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will have a 70% chance of showers and storms and it will be breezy. Thursday will be windy with a rain chance as high as 90%. Any movement east or west with this system will have big impacts on what we potentially could or could not see.

Please stay tuned in the days ahead as this system develops.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.