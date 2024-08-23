FORECAST: Dry morning, but storms return this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Friday August 23rd, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and it is mostly dry. The showers and storms are sitting about 60 miles off the coastline and we are anticipating a fairly dry start to your Friday. However, later this afternoon our rain chance will be around 60-70% as showers and storms are likely again today. They will start to develop around 3PM and peak between 5-7PM before dying off shortly after sunset.

Overnight, a few clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s which is not too far off of our average of 75° for this time of year.

This weekend, we transition back to a typical rainy season pattern where we start each day with sunshine with thunderstorms expected each afternoon and evening. Sunday will be the wetter of the two days with an 80% chance of showers and storms, Saturday that chance is near 60%. High temperatures over the weekend will run in the low to mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

