FORECAST: Dry morning, but afternoon storms expected again

Here is your forecast for Wednesday September 4th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry with temperatures in the upper 70s with a few readings in the low 80s along the coast. The easterly flow established itself across the southern half of the state yesterday and that will set up dry morning and stormy afternoons through Thursday This afternoon our highs will be around 93° with a 70% chance of showers and storms. The bulk of the rain fall will happen between 4-6PM with some of the storms lasting until sunset.

We keep a similar forecast in play for Thursday with a 60-70% chance of afternoon showers and storms. However, drier air is expected to work its way into Southwest Florida late in the week and that should lower our rain chances. Friday, those chances will be around 40% and they are expected to drop even more Saturday with just a 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Saturday will be the driest day in the 7-Day forecast.

If you are making plans for the weekend, keep in mind after the dry start to the weekend the rain chances double to 60% in the afternoon on Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

