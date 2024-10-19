FORECAST: Dry and Windy conditions continue this weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, October 19th, 2024

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. By this afternoon, we will see some of those clouds break up as temperatures warm into the mid 80s.

The wind will remain the big story through the weekend. Gusts to 35 mph are expected through Saturday and gusts closer to 25 mph Sunday and Monday.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through 4am Monday.

With dry season settling in, there's no significant chance for rain in the 7-day forecast.

KING TIDE FLOODING POTENTIAL

The full Hunter’s Moon, which peaked on October 17, is the closest supermoon of 2024. That's why King Tides are expected through the weekend into the start of next week. That means to expect higher than normal high tides (by a couple inches). This may inundate low-lying roadways and parking lots with several inches of water.

Courtesy of our With winds offshore, out of the east and northeast, coastal flooding won't be as much of a concern here as on the east coast of FL.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

