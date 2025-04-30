FORECAST: Dry and hot weather pattern returns

Here is your weather forecast for Wednesday, April 30th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Did you get rain yesterday? Hopefully you did!!! We managed to pick up roughly a quarter of an inch of rain in many locations yesterday afternoon. Now while this wasn't a lot of rain and we have a long way to go to erase our drought conditions, we will take every drop this time of the year. The good news is we have another shot coming up this weekend.

This morning as you head out we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s and we are dry. This afternoon we return to our hot and dry weather pattern with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. We are forecasting 91° which is above our average of 88°. Overnight, mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 60s.

We stay dry through the rest of the workweek with highs remaining near 90°. Over the weekend rain chances return on Sunday with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. This forecast will hold Monday as well as we pick up the chance of some much needed rainfall.

Our rainy season, on average, starts on May 15th.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

