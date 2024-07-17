FORECAST: Driest day in the 7-Day Forecast

Here is the forecast for Wednesday, July 17th 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a warm start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. After a stormy end to Tuesday we are waking up dry conditions and later this afternoon we will see only a 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm as drier air moves into Southwest Florida. This is temporary as our rain chances shoot right back up to 60% tomorrow.

Our rain chances stay high in the days ahead with Friday and Saturday having a 60% chance of rain, that goes up to 70% on Sunday and our rain chances on Monday could be as high as 80% as more moisture and a little disturbance moves over Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

