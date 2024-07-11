FORECAST: Disturbance off the east coast of Florida being monitored

Here is your forecast for Thursday July 11th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area off the east coast of the state, but there is nothing to worry about as it only has a 10% chance of developing over the next few days. This area, which is a broad trough of low pressure, will slowly pull north and that will slowly start to shift our weather pattern leading to higher rain chances in the afternoon over the weekend.

Let's start with today. We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s inland and low 80s along the coastline which is above our average of 75°. This afternoon we will see a 30-40% chance of a scattered shower or storm with highs in the low 90s. Tomorrow our rain chance goes up to 60% and we could see showers early with stormy possible in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, as that trough of low pressure pulls north towards the Carolinas our winds will shift out of the southeast. That southeast flow is a hot and stormy weather pattern for us. Our highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the mid 90s with a 70% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

