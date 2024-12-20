FORECAST: Dense fog early, then a cold front arrives later today

Here is your forecast for Friday December 20th, 2024

We are waking up with patchy fog this morning which is limiting visibility to less than a mile in some areas in Collier, Glades and Hendry counties. That is where we have a dense fog advisory until 8AM. It's still a little warm outside this morning with temperatures this morning in the low to mid 60s which is above our average of 57°.

This afternoon our highs will climb into the upper 70s right around our average of 77°.

We are waiting on a cold front to arrive later this afternoon. That front will bring gusting winds out of the northwest up to 20mph and it will also bring a big change for the weekend. Saturday the highs will be in the upper 60s and Sunday the low 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings we will wake up in the 40s!

Early next week, the weather looks gorgeous. Highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

