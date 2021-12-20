FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory Until 9AM

FORECAST:

A dense fog advisory is in place for Southwest Florida until 9am with visibility less than 1/4 of a mile at times. The fog will begin to lift by 10am and then our skies will turn sunny with highs back in the low 80s which is above our average of 77 degrees. Overnight a cold front will approach the coast bring a few showers after midnight and eventually strong if not a few severe storms early Tuesday morning as the front passes. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal chance of severe weather for Southwest Florida with the main threat being damaging winds, heavy rain and we can't rule out the chance of an isolated tornado.

We get a nice cool down behind the front with highs Wednesday and Thursday around 70 degrees with overnight lows in the low 50s. We warm up Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 70s. We will remain dry for the entire weekend.

