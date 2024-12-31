FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM on this New Year's Eve

Here is your forecast for Tuesday December 31st, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM as visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile in many locations. Once the fog mixes out later this morning we will see a mix of sun and clouds pushing our temperatures near 78 degrees this afternoon which is slightly above our average of 76°.

Fog will once again be an issue late this evening and overnight with lows back in the mid to upper 60s. This fog will impact New Year's Even plans as it will start to thicken up between 10PM and midnight. So, if you are planning on driving later on tonight please use extra caution.

Cooler air arrives later on this week with overnights falling into the low 50s starting Thursday morning with upper 40s Friday morning through the weekend. Our coldest afternoon will be Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

