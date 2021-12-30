FORECAST: Dense fog advisory through 9 am, sunshine this afternoon

Dense fog has arrived this morning across much of the state of Florida, including all of southwest Florida. Many spots are seeing visibility less than 1 mile. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 am. With the dense fog, take your time with your morning commute and remember to use your low beam headlights. Aside from the fog, temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Later this morning the fog will lift, leaving sunshine the forecast for this afternoon. Highs will also be in the mid to upper 80s across Southwest Florida. This is as above normal temperatures continue to be the all of the month of December. For the month, we are running 5 degrees above normal.

Foggy mornings followed by afternoon sunshine will continue to be the story into the weekend. A shift in the weather pattern will occur on Sunday in the form of a cold front. There is a 20-30% chance of showers along the front, but unfortunately this doesn't look like a major rainmaker. Behind the front, temperatures will return briefly to near or just below normal. Temperatures will return to above normal range by Wednesday next week.

