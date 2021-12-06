FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory This Morning

FORECAST:

A Dense Fog Advisory continues in Southwest Florida until 8AM this morning causing a slow commute with visibility less than 1/4 of a mile in many areas. The counties in the Dense Fog Advisory is for DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee counties. The fog will mix out and this afternoon plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight we are likely to see dense fog once again developing afternoon midnight. So plan on adding some time to your Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will start in the low 60s with calm winds and once again we will see highs in the low to mid 80s.

Late Wednesday a weak cold front will be approaching Central Florida and stall out to our north. A stronger second front will likely arrive late Sunday and cold bring a shower or two along with it as it passes through town.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

