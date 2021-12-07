FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory Once Again In SWFL

FORECAST :

Good morning Southwest Florida. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the second straight morning until 10AM for Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee counties as visibility is less than 1/4 of a mile. The fog will begin to mix out by 10am and this afternoon plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and a light wind out of the WNW 5-10mph. Overnight calm winds with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s.

Late Wednesday a weak cold front will be approaching Central Florida and will stall out to our north near I-4 keeping Southwest Florida warm. Our temperatures this week stay above our normal of 79 degrees. It wont be until Monday where we see afternoon highs back in the upper 70s as a cold front late Sunday night cools us off for early next workweek.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

