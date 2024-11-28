FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory in place for parts of Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Thursday, November 28th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida and Happy Thanksgiving. We are waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory for coastal Lee and coastal Charlotte counties along with all of DeSoto and Sarasota counties this morning and that will be in place through 8AM. Once the fog mixes out, we will see mostly sunny skies and it will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. We are forecasting 83­° which is just a touch above our average of 80°.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back in the low to mid 60s with fog likely again tomorrow morning on Black Friday. We will be warm tomorrow with temperatures around 80° along with a little more cloud cover as a cold front approaches. That front will arrive late overnight and that will cool us down once again this weekend where highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Early next week will be cold for our standards. Highs Monday will only be around 71° and Tuesday we are likely to stay in the upper 60s in many locations. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the 40s with Tuesday morning being the coldest. Right now, the forecast low for Tuesday morning is 45° in Fort Myers. It is possible that we will see upper 30s inland and north.

