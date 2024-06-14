FORECAST: Days of heavy downpours begin to transition back to typical summer pattern

Here is your morning forecast for Friday June 14th, 2024.

After quieting down overnight, showers are once again firing up this morning. This time a little further south in Lee and Collier County. This is due the moisture tail associated with Invest90L is moving more south as it pulls away. As we move through the day, that filled in line we saw develop the last few days will move south and east of SWFL. We will still likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms, as we start to transition back to our typical sea breeze pattern. A Flood Watch remains in effect for Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry, and Glades until 8pm Friday.

Tonight, we could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorm early. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

This weekend we will continue our transition back to our typical summerlike pattern that is more sea breeze driven. That also means more sunshine, especially in the morning. Temperatures will also return into the low 90s.

8AM National Hurricane Center Update:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for possible development.

The first is part of the trough of low pressure currently bringing us the heavy rain. Now off the southeastern coast, it has a low chance of further development at 20% over the next 7 days.

The second is a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. That area also has a 50% chance of developing over the next 7 days as it slowly drifts westward. It will pose no threat to FL.

