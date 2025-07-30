FORECAST: Daily isolated storms expected into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, July 29th, 2025.

It is another warm start as we wake up in the low 80s this morning. This afternoon will warm into the low to mid 90s, but won't as hot as the last several days. Why? The seabreeze.

Winds out of the west and southwest starting on Wednesday will keep most communities a few degrees cooler than it has been. It will still be hot, feeling more like 101-107° with the humidity, but below Heat Advisory range for most of SWFL. DeSoto and Sarasota counties are under a Heat Advisory again on Wednesday from Noon until 7pm.

That seabreeze will also help to initialize showers and storms around lunch time near I-75, continuing through the afternoon, inland. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will remain our primary threats. Most of the rain chances look to be done by 6pm.

Rain chances will range from 30-40% through the rest of the week into the weekend before increasing next week to 60%.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

