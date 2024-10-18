FORECAST: Cooler, windy weather to wrap up the work week

Here is your forecast for Friday, October 18th, 2024

Another chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, as Fall weather continues in Florida. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

The wind will remain the big story today and through the weekend. Gusts to 30 mph will continue. Even on Monday, we may see gusts to 25 mph. This is why a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through 4am Monday.

This weekend, partly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday, with more sunshine forecast on Sunday.

There's no significant chance for rain in the 7-day forecast.

KING TIDE FLOODING POTENTIAL

With winds offshore, out of the east and northeast, coastal flooding won't be as much of a concern here as on the east coast of FL, but with king tides approaching, we will see higher than normal high tides starting tonight through Tuesday. This may inundate low-lying roadways and parking lots with several inches of water.

