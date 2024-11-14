FORECAST: Cooler morning with another cold front on the way

Here is your weather update for Thursday November 14th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to slightly cooler temperatures this morning with morning lows in the upper 60s with low 70s along the coast. While those readings are still way above our average of 62°, it feels much different outside this morning thanks to a weak cold front that moved through yesterday. This afternoon out highs will climb in the mid 80s. We are forecasting 86° which is above our average of 81°. It will be dry today under partly cloudy skies with the winds gusting 10-15mph.

Another cold front arrives tomorrow. That will knock our temperatures down even more and by the weekend we will be back near our averages. That front arrives near sunset on Friday and the coolest morning of the week will be Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°. The weekend looks amazing. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.

All eyes next week will be the tropics and what type of impacts we could or could not see here in Southwest Florida. We will be monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone #19, which is likely to become Sara later on today. You can find more on that system here.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

